Image copyright Getty Images

Victims could be given more of a say in the parole process under new proposals from the Scottish government.

Ministers are considering reforms after campaigns by victims and their families who feel "let down" by the system.

Plans put out for consultation include letting victims make representations to parole boards, better communication and improved supervision of offenders.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the needs of victims should be "at the centre of the criminal justice system".

Ministers have faced questions about the parole system from the families of victims and from opposition politicians in recent months.

In August, Mr Yousaf met the family of Michelle Stewart, whose family are campaigning for changes to the system in her name. Michelle was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2008, and her killer John Wilson is now eligible for temporary release after serving nine years of his 12-year sentence.

Her family want an "exclusion zone" to be set up to keep Wilson away from their local area after his release, and say there should be an explicit requirement for the welfare of victims and their families to be taken into account in parole decisions.

The government also faced questions after the family of Michael Mosley were told of his killer's release from prison on the anniversary of his death - having been told six weeks earlier that he would not be allowed out.

Image copyright collect Image caption Michelle Stewart was 17 when she was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

A consultation on possible changes has been launched by the government, and will run until 27 March 2019.

Suggestions included in the consultation include:

Giving victims more of a voice to "directly inform" parole board decisions.

Improved transparency around decision-making and how decisions are communicated.

Better supervision of those on parole, possibly including restrictions on where individuals can go.

Quicker recall if individuals breach the terms of their release.

Making the parole board part of the Scottish Tribunals system, strengthening independence and governance.

Mr Yousaf said listening to the experiences of victims and their families had "reinforced" his conviction that their needs "must be at the centre of the criminal justice system".

He said: "Parole Board for Scotland members do a difficult and complex job which requires careful judgement and expertise in assessing risk.

"By making improvements such as giving victims the opportunity to make representations to the parole board and ensuring openness and transparency, I believe we can strengthen public confidence in an already fair and robust system which recognises the need to provide opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration."

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said "the time is right to make victim-centred changes".

She said: "It is vitally important that victims and their families feel safe and secure. Parole processes are an essential element to achieving this and I hope that a wide range of people, including victims and their families, respond to this consultation so their views can help shape the future of our parole system."