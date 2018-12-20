Who is Tom Mason?

Image caption Tom Mason has been an MSP since 2017, but apparently has not made a big impression with the first minister

With stentorian vigour, the presiding officer called the next speaker. "Tom Mason", he declared.

From the vicinity of the first minister came the key inquiry: "Who?" Unfortunately, her muttered inquiry to her neighbours was picked up by her still live microphone.

Now, admittedly, Mr Mason hasn't been around Holyrood for all that long. He was sworn in last year as a Tory member of the north-east list when Ross Thomson departed for the Commons.

And, as a serving Aberdeen City councillor, he has other demands on his time which may have lessened his visibility in parliament.

But, nearing his 76th birthday, he is decidedly game. Perhaps that comes from having fought his way through the thicket of party politics from a lowly ranking on the Tory list.

He was originally in tenth place. That is, last. But, through a blend of elevation, internal conflict and sad mortality, he eventually rose to emerge as an MSP.

All that, and the FM still doesn't seem to know who he is? There is simply no justice.

Nicola Sturgeon, however, indicated that she was warming towards another of her opponents. One who has customarily roused her ire or disdain or both.

Image caption Willie Rennie spars with the first minister over Brexit at more or less every opportunity

Willie Rennie (for it was he) drew upon his bottomless reserves of buoyancy to give a fresh twist to a deeply familiar demand.

Archivists will record whether this is the sixth or the seventh week in which the Lib Dem leader has urged a further referendum on Brexit, aka a People's Vote.

But this week he called upon the FM to use her good offices to get the Labour leadership behind such an initiative.

From the chair, the PO Ken Macintosh growled gently. The FM had many duties, he implied, but speaking up for the Labour Party was not among them.

Still, Ms Sturgeon seemed undaunted. With a satirical grin, she said that Labour had to find leadership where it could. She was only too willing to help, if required.

Critical comments

Earlier, Labour's actual leader in Scotland, Richard Leonard, had tried to discomfit Ms Sturgeon by reading out comments from a teacher who was, he said, a member of the SNP.

It was a good enough tactic but somehow it fell a little short, mostly because there was limited room for manoeuvre beyond repeating the critical comments and urging the FM to listen.

She said she would. And so the day wore on.

Image caption Nicola Sturgeon said train services haven't been good enough

Jackson Carlaw had opened for the Tories by raising the issue of delays and cancellations on ScotRail.

All around the country, you could hear angry commuters - stuck at home because of their poor train service - muttering in accord.

Ms Sturgeon made no attempt whatsoever to defend the ScotRail service. It had been unacceptable and improvements were required - although she noted that the problems had apparently abated over the week.

But the FM went further. She confirmed her policy of enabling a public sector bid when the franchise is renewed in 2025.

And she challenged the UK government to devolve control of network rail in Scotland to the Scottish government.

This, she trumpeted, could lead to the "nationalisation" of rail in Scotland. Mr Carlaw demanded action now. Ms Sturgeon said that was precisely her aim.

Ironically, the current franchise holder of Scotrail, Abellio, is ultimately under state control. Just the Dutch state.

Have a fine Yule and a guid New year, when they arrive.