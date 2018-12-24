Image copyright Twitter/@LSwitlyk Image caption Ms Switlyk posted a photograph of herself next to a dead goat

An American TV presenter who posed next to a wild goat which had been shot dead on a Scottish island has been reported to prosecutors over alleged gun offences.

Larysa Switlyk was criticised and sent death threats after posting the images on social media in October.

The 33-year-old and her teammates had been hunting on Islay in September.

Police said she and a 41-year-old man had been reported over alleged firearms offences.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Following several complaints of wild goat 'trophy' hunting on Islay in September, Police Scotland can now confirm that a 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from the USA have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for firearms offences."

Ms Switlyk, who describes herself as a "hardcore huntress", hosts the Larysa Unleashed programme.

She hunted a number of animals legally and had previously posed with a dead sheep on Islay and a dead stag that was shot in Ardnamurchan.

Several tourism companies offer the chance to stalk and shoot wild goats in Islay, Dumfries and Galloway and other parts of the UK.

However Ms Switlyk's social media posts were widely criticised, along with the practice of trophy hunting.

The Scottish government's Brexit secretary, Mike Russell, told BBC Scotland Ms Switlyk's posts were "horrific", and called for the hunting of goats on Islay to be stopped immediately.

Nicola Sturgeon said a review of current hunting laws would be carried out.