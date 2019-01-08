Image copyright Getty Images

One of the main unions representing council workers in Scotland is urging its members to reject their latest pay offer.

Councils are offering most staff a three-year deal worth a total of 9.5%.

The deal would include a 3.5% rise backdated to April 2018, a 3% rise this year and 3% rise next year.

Unite says the offer does not do enough to restore the value of pay and is urging its members to reject the deal.

It is also concerned that there would be no "trigger clause" to reopen the offer if there is an increase in inflation.

The largest union, Unison, is urging its members to accept the deal.

The other main council union, the GMB, is expected to decide its position soon.

'Strong offer'

Unite's ballot of its members will begin next week and run until 29 January.

Elaine Dougal, Unite regional coordinating officer, said: "Unite's local authority representatives have recommended that our membership reject the revised pay offer.

"The reality remains that even with the slight increase for 2018, it still represents a significant pay cut and does not restore us anywhere close to real terms pay levels from a decade ago.

"The committee also judged that being tied into a three-year deal in the context of all the uncertainties surrounding Brexit could in fact result in an additional pay cut if inflation rises."

Umbrella body Cosla has previously described it as a "strong offer" which "recognises the value" of council workers.

Councils said the offer was made against the backdrop of an extremely difficult funding settlement.