Scottish MPs set for crucial Brexit vote

Scottish MPs are set to take part in the crucial vote on the UK government's Brexit deal at Westminster.

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a struggle to win support for her deal, with a number of her Tory backbenchers set to oppose her withdrawal plans.

The 35 SNP MPs will vote against the proposal, with leader Nicola Sturgeon calling for a new referendum on Brexit.

Labour and Lib Dem MPs from Scottish seats are also set to vote against the deal, alongside some Conservative MPs.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has spoken out in favour of the plan, but several of his Scottish Conservative colleagues have indicated they will be voting against it due to concerns over the future of the union and the fishing industry.

Under current legislation, the UK is set to leave the EU on 29 March, with or without a deal.

MPs will vote on Mrs May's blueprint for withdrawal on Tuesday evening, a vote which she postponed in December because she forecast a "significant" defeat.

Only a handful of members have changed their position since, with about 100 Conservative MPs potentially set to join opposition parties and the Democratic Unionist Party - which props up Mrs May in office - in voting the deal down.

The Commons will also vote on amendments which could reshape the deal, pressed by various opposition groups.

The SNP's 35 MPs will be voting against the deal, with Ms Sturgeon citing the 62% vote for Remain north of the border as an "overwhelming" majority against Brexit.

The Scottish first minister said "the door to staying in the EU is now clearly open, and MPs must not slam it shut".

She added: "The prime minister herself says 'no Brexit at all' is now a real possibility. With crunch votes coming up the chances of remaining are at their highest since the EU referendum.

"MPs must therefore come together to vote down this bad deal, rule out no deal, extend the Article 50 process and call another referendum. This opportunity must be grasped."

'Voice of the people'

Mrs May told MPs on Monday that "people across the UK decided in June 2016 that we should leave the European Union", and that her government was "intent on delivering on the vote of the British people".

In response to the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, she added: "The interests of Scotland are best served in remaining part of the UK.

"And if the SNP is so clear that politicians should listen to the voice of the people, then the SNP should listen to the voice of the Scottish people expressed in the referendum in 2014, and abandon the idea of independence."

Labour meanwhile has set its sights on forcing a general election and a change of government.

The party's shadow Scottish secretary Lesley Laird said the deal was "bad for Scotland and bad for the UK".

She said: "The Tories are putting Scotland's future at risk, but their botched Brexit must not be used as an excuse to further undermine the integrity of the UK. Scotland, like the rest of the UK, needs a transformative Labour government that will invest in our people, our communities and our industries."