Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Ahmed-Sheikh was appearing before a disciplinary trinubal in Perth

Former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh has been found guilty of professional misconduct over her handling of a trust at a law firm where she was a partner.

She was brought before a tribunal along with fellow solicitor Alan Mickel, with whom she ran Hamilton Burns.

The Law Society said the pair failed to keep proper accounts of a trust set up in May 2012.

They also borrowed sums of money from the trust when it was not in the practice of lending money.

Nicholas Whyte, chairman of the Scottish Solicitors' Discipline Tribunal (SSDT), said it had found both Ms Ahmed-Sheikh and Mr Mickel guilty of professional misconduct.

'Genuine but erroneous'

The case centred on a trust set up in May 2012 on behalf of Mr Mickel's sister, which he believed to be a "private, family matter" but in legal terms was considered a client of the firm, the tribunal heard.

The tribunal accepted that the pair's belief that the trust was not a client of the firm had been "genuine but erroneous", and it was agreed there was no suggestion of dishonesty or personal benefit.

It also said Mr Mickel and Ms Ahmed-Sheikh showed "disregard for the rules" when they failed to keep proper accounts of the trust.

And borrowing sums of money from the trust amounted to a conflict of interest and risked undermining public confidence in the legal profession, it said.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh was a partner at Hamilton Burns, which is no longer in business, and held the title of cash room manager before her resignation in May 2015, when she was elected MP for Ochil and South Perthshire.

She lost the seat in the 2017 general election, and now produces and appears on the Alex Salmond Show on Russian broadcaster RT.

An inspection of Hamilton Burns raised concerns in October 2015 and Mr Mickel resigned that December.