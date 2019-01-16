Image copyright AFP Image caption Nicola Sturgeon is heading to London for Brexit talks with her SNP MPs

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is in London for Brexit talks as MPs prepare for a confidence vote on Theresa May's government.

MPs overwhelmingly rejected Mrs May's Brexit plan on Monday, leading Labour to call a confidence vote in the government, seeking a general election.

Ms Sturgeon wants a new referendum on Brexit so the UK can stay in the EU.

But she also said it was "increasingly clear" that "Scotland's interests will only be protected with independence".

Mrs May has offered cross-party talks on a way forward if her government survives Wednesday's vote, saying that "the House has spoken and this government will listen".

Under current legislation, the UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March, with or without a deal.

Mrs May had promised MPs a "meaningful" vote on the withdrawal agreement her government hammered out with European negotiators, but saw it go down to a historic defeat in Tuesday's vote.

More than 100 Conservative MPs joined the opposition in rejecting the deal by 432 votes to 202.

The prime minister has pledged to carry on despite the defeat, saying she would seek talks with senior MPs about how to move forward, but now faces a confidence vote on Wednesday evening which could bring down her government.

Ms Sturgeon is travelling to London to meet her SNP MPs ahead of the confidence vote, having urged Mrs May in a phone call to "stop the clock" on the Brexit process.

This would see the "Article 50" process which set the date for the UK's exit on March 29 halted, while MPs come up with a new plan.

Ms Sturgeon wants this plan to be a new referendum on Brexit - dubbed a "People's Vote" by campaigners - but she also made reference to a potential referendum on Scottish independence on Wednesday morning.

She wrote: "We want the UK to stay in the EU, which is why we back a People's Vote. But it is becoming increasingly clear that Scotland's wider interests will only be protected with independence."

The first minister has written to Mrs May calling for "urgent engagement with the devolved administrations", saying a formal meeting should be set up for "meaningful discussions" to "agree a way forward".

Conservative MP Stephen Kerr, who backed the deal, told the BBC that Mrs May still "has a job to do".

The Stirling representative said the prime minister "was elected to deliver on the result of the 2016 referendum and that's what she intends to do".

He said: "Those who voted against - and a whole mixed bag of people voted against for all sorts of reasons - I think it's on their shoulders now to come forward and say what they'd be for, and I look forward to hearing that from colleagues.

"There is a lot of common ground in the House of Commons, and I think we need to find it. We need to compromise, we need to take our country through this change in an orderly way with the minimum amount of disruption."

Image caption Scottish Tory MPs Douglas Ross and Stephen Kerr - pictured centre-right and right - were on opposite sides in the vote

Mr Kerr's colleague Douglas Ross, the MP for Moray, voted against the deal due to two "crucial" issues - the "backstop" plan for Northern Ireland and the future of the fishing industry.

However, he said he was "hopeful" that changes could be agreed on both sides of the Channel.

He said: "I think the comprehensive defeat of this deal, mainly around the backstop issue, will focus minds both in the UK and more importantly in the European Union, because they also want a deal.

"They don't want a no deal Brexit, it's not good for the UK and it's not good for the EU. So the fact they can see quite clearly that this deal as it stands can't get through the House of Commons will focus minds in the EU as well."

"Now the will of parliament is quite clear, that deal cannot go through as is. If the EU want a smooth and orderly exit by the UK, they need to look at this again. There will be countries in the EU this morning that will be urging their negotiators to look at the issues to get a deal that can win support across the House of Commons."

Mrs May now faces a confidence vote, triggered by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the minutes after the Commons vote on Tuesday.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has played down the prospect of unseating the government, saying "people don't expect us to win it, but who can tell any more".

And Labour's Shadow Scottish Secretary Lesley Laird told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that "we are in unpredictable times".

She said her party was working its way through a process which tests out a series of options, which could ultimately include a second referendum.

She said: "There are different proposals - there's Norway plus, Norway 2.0, and various other options - what we've seen from last night is that parliament takes back the control of this process. Parliament needs to determine what it can coalesce around, and we haven't had the opportunity to test that out yet.

"What Labour is doing is sticking to the process we agreed at our conference and going through the process where all options are on the table, including a public vote.

"But there are a number of steps in that process that we need to go through, day by day, and the next step is the no confidence vote - and today we have that debate."