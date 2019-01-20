New plan to stop children leaving home

Image copyright Getty Images

A fresh effort is being made to educate children and young people about the dangers of running away from home.

Two charities - Missing People and Barnardo's - will develop materials in partnership with Education Scotland.

Of all Police Scotland investigations into people who are missing, 64% relate to a child or young person.

Announcing the initiative, community safety minister Ash Denham said the Scottish government would continue to support vulnerable people.

Missing People's director of policy Susannah Drury said: "Only 1 in 20 young people in Scotland who run away reach out for professional help.

"Most young people simply don't know that support is available to help them stay safe including Missing People's 24/7 free and confidential Runaway Helpline.

"So, we are delighted to be working with Barnardo's Scotland and young people themselves to develop this resource that will inform young people about how they can stay safe and get the support they need if they are thinking about running away or have been reported missing."

Mental health

Daljeet Dagon, of Barnardo's Scotland, said the charity was pleased to be involved.

"The experience and perspective that young people bring to the resource will ensure it is tailored for the right audience and has the most impact," she said.

Ms Denham added: "Almost 23,000 missing person investigations were conducted by Police Scotland in 2017-18, nearly two-thirds involving children and young people.

"Whether young people are struggling with their mental health or experiencing difficulties at home, it is important that they understand the dangers of running away and can access professional help and support so they know going missing is not their only option.

"The vast majority of missing people are returned safe within 48 hours but we are determined to continue to improve how we safeguard and support the most vulnerable."