SNP call on Labour to act quickly on Brexit

Image caption Mr Blackford said Labour needs to act quickly

The SNP's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, has appealed to the Labour Party to act quickly and back a new referendum on Europe.

He said it is up to Jeremy Corbyn to seize the initiative on Brexit and said he was "frustrated" with the Labour leader's approach.

On Monday, Theresa May will make a statement to MPs setting out how she intends to proceed with Brexit.

Labour's Sir Keir Starmer said the PM should rule out a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Blackford told the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme: "I have to say I'm frustrated with Jeremy and with Labour because I believe, if he comes on board and if the Labour front bench come on board, we can have the momentum for a people's vote.

"I think that's the logical way of dealing with this.

"I think it's the democratic way of doing it and I'm appealing to them to collapse their timescale and join us much sooner than that so we can bring this to an end."

Image caption Mr Murray wants his party's leadership to back a "people's vote"

Labour MP Ian Murray, who represents Edinburgh South, has also been critical of the his leadership's approach.

"There's lots of discussions going on at the moment in terms of the votes next Tuesday about bringing a people's vote amendment," he said.

"But we only want to bring a strong amendment if we know that the parliament can win it.

"We're only having those discussions because the Labour front bench don't support it.

"So if they come out strongly in support of a people's vote - in the next seven days - an amendment will go down in parliament and we'll get a majority behind it."

Image caption Mr Duguid believes the prime minister's deal can still win support

Not all Conservatives have given up hope of Theresa May's deal - or a deal very similar to it - winning support.

David Duguid, the MP for Banff and Buchan, said: "Most members of parliament are close to agreeing on this deal or a deal very much like it.

"The opposition parties need to be coming forward with what they would propose as an alternative."

Another Brexit vote in the House of Commons will take place on 29 January.