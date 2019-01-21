Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Healthcare Environmental Services ceased its operations in December

Brexit is sure to feature at Holyrood, but what else will be discussed?

The ongoing problems surrounding clinical waste services will be the focus of MSPs midweek..

A ministerial statement is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon about the pile-up of waste following the collapse of Healthcare Environmental Services (HES).

Up to 300 tonnes of clinical waste and 10 tonnes of anatomical waste is estimated to be at HES plants in Dundee and Shotts.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham has already confirmed Sepa is investigating the matter, and that total clearance and disposal costs are estimated at £250,000.

But questions remain about how long the clear up will take and what will happen to backlogs of waste reported to be building up at NHS sites.

What else is happening at Holyrood this week?

Tuesday - city region deals

Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon signed the Edinburgh regional deal in August

Topical questions will offer ministers the opportunity to respond to Prime Minister Theresa May's statement on Brexit on Monday afternoon, as well as touching on the patient deaths at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital from a fungal infection.

The bulk of Tuesday afternoon will be spent on a Scottish government-led debate on city deals and regional economic partnerships.

City region deals have already been struck by the Scottish, UK and local governments for Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness, Stirling, Edinburgh and the Tay cities.

But the Scottish government has also urged the UK government to support deals in Ayrshire and the Borderlands (which would cover both south Scotland and north England).

After this, Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon will lead a member's debate on cervical screening.

Figures published in September found uptake continued to fall short of the government target of 80% of people attending the screenings.

In the morning, the health committee undertakes its annual quizzing of sportscotland, the national agency for sport.

Wednesday - PSE in schools

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The PSE review was established following the publication of the mental health strategy

Before the statement in clinical waste, Education Secretary John Swinney is to update parliament on the review of personal and social education (PSE) in schools.

Established in 2017 as part of the Scottish government's mental health strategy, Education Scotland was instructed to review the content of PSE programmes and pastoral guidance.

The first two phases of the review revealed concerns about the workloads of pastoral staff, with an average caseload of 200 pupils.

In addition, pupils found PSE lessons to be "outdated" and "overly repetitive", while teachers felt there should be more of a focus on sexual consent.

Last November, Mr Swinney confirmed LGBTI issues would become part of the curriculum, including sex education.

After the statements, MSPs will take part in debates on how to support entrepreneurship (led by the government) and celebrating adult learning (led by SNP MSP Colin Beattie).

Earlier in the day, Holyrood Live will be following the education committee as it continues its inquiry on Scottish National Standardised Assessments.

The committee is considering the evidence base for the assessments, the usage of information gleaned from them and how this impacts educational outcomes.

Three education experts are set to give evidence.

Thursday - budget scrutiny

Image caption Each committee convener is invited to participate in the debate, starting with finance committee convener Bruce Crawford

Finance committee convener Bruce Crawford will lead a debate on the budget on Thursday afternoon.

As part of the new process for budget scrutiny, agreed last year, committee conveners are allocated time in the chamber to highlight the findings of their pre-budget reports.

It is a separate debate from those which will focus on the Budget Bill - the first of which is schedule for next week - and will allow committees to exercise their expertise and give ministers a chance to respond to any concerns.

The debate should indicate how budget negotiations are going.

The Scottish government needs the backing of some opposition MSPs in order to get a budget through.

This will follow first minister's questions and a sombre member's debate - led by SNP MSP Richard Lyle - to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.