Image copyright EPA Image caption MPs have rejected the current Brexit plan

The BBC has seen an unpublished document detailing Scotland's plans for handling "worse case" scenarios resulting from a no-deal Brexit.

Public disorder, reduced food supplies and disruption to transport are among the issues examined in the paper.

Agencies, including local authorities, have fed their plans into the document labelled "official sensitive".

The Scottish and UK governments are looking at what might happen if a deal to leave the EU is not agreed in time.

The date set for withdrawing from the European Union is 29 March, however, the current plan on the table has been rejected by MPs at Westminster.

In December Scotland's Brexit minister Mike Russell told MSPs that the government was making "detailed preparations" for a no-deal.

The 15-page document obtained by the BBC has revealed the extent of those preparations.

It is understood to have been produced by Scottish government officials and it said:

Police Scotland should plan "for a period of potential significant disruption following EU exit, whether for a deal or no-deal scenario"

there may be an impact on the justice system "if there is widespread disorder where the courts may have to extend sittings and hold extra custody courts to cope with disorder"

although UK agriculture could produce "enough nutritious food for the population" post-Brexit there would be "less choice for consumers"

Scotland's fire and rescue service "could be severely impacted" by shortages in supplies from the EU because of delays at ports.

A Scottish government spokesman said he would not comment on leaked documents.

However, he added that a no-deal Brexit threatened to be "catastrophic for jobs, investment and living standards across Scotland and the rest of the UK which is why we urge the UK government to definitively rule out such an outcome".

Since ate summer the UK government has been publishing "technical notices" aimed at providing guidance to the public and businesses on how to prepare for no agreement.

Prime Minister Theresa May says she wants MPs to pass her deal before the March deadline.

During a speech in Stoke earlier this month she said a no-deal Brexit "would cause turbulence for our economy, create barriers to security cooperation and disrupt people's daily lives".