Image caption Finance Secretary Derek Mackay needs opposition backing to pass his budget plans

MSPs are set to hold their first vote on the Scottish budget, with the government still working to strike a deal with opposition members.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay needs the backing of at least two opposition MSPs to pass his spending plans.

Talks with the Greens are understood to be at an advanced stage, with the party demanding reform to council funding.

Mr Mackay has warned opposition parties that failing to pass a budget would endanger vital local services.

If the budget bill passes the stage one vote at 17:00, amendments will be considered by the finance committee before a final vote of MSPs on 21 February.

Mr Mackay unveiled his plans in December, with extra funding for education, the health service and infrastructure coming alongside a widening of the tax gap for higher earners north and south of the border.

The minority SNP administration needs opposition support to get its plans through parliament.

Mr Mackay said the budget was "imperilled by the opposition engaging in a destructive fashion at stage one", but said he was confident that members would ultimately back it.

He said: "I'm proposing a budget that invests record sums in the NHS, more for education and the economy.

"And I think it's really important when we face the Westminster chaos that there's stability and certainty in the Scottish Parliament for Scotland's public services.

"So I'm proposing a budget that does stability, economic stimulus and sustainability for our public services."

The Scottish Greens are the closest to doing a deal with the government for the third year running, having demanded more money for local government and longer term reform of how councils are funded.

Co-convener Patrick Harvie said his party had been working "for months" to secure a deal, and said it was "frustrating" that talks were going down to the last minute.

He said: "Councils serving communities in every part of Scotland are facing the prospect of appalling cuts if the budget is passed without amendments.

"We need to see changes to that budget that protects those local services not just for the year ahead, but changes the way we fund these things for the longer term."

Analysis by BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor

Image caption The Greens want a substantial increase in local government spending

The Greens have essentially two demands.

They want longer term reform of the way local government is financed - I think they'll get that, in fact they've got it already. There's a deal done - a promise of legislation by the end of this parliament and a green light for the prospect of a local tourist tax.

But the Greens also want a substantial increase in spending on local government this year, for 2019-20, and that is the sticking point.

Derek Mackay is prepared to budge, to move in their direction - but he doesn't want to increase income tax further than existing plans and he doesn't want to increase business rates.

The other opposition parties have ruled out backing the budget.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said the Scottish government should have focused on growing the economy, and thus the tax take.

He added: "Our number ask for this budget to help our economy was for the SNP to rule out a second independence referendum, which people in business keep telling us is the biggest risk they currently have to future prosperity."

Labour's finance spokesman James Kelly urged all MSPs to reject the budget, saying that "no credible anti-austerity party would ever propose it and all credible anti-austerity parties should vote against it".

And Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said the SNP should "take independence off the table" so there could instead be a focus on "teachers' pay, local government money and mental health services".