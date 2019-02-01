Image copyright Getty Images

Members of the largest union representing council workers in Scotland have voted to accept a renewed pay deal.

Council umbrella body Cosla is offering most staff a three-year deal worth a total of 9.5%.

The package would include a 3.5% rise backdated to April 2018, a 3% rise this year and another 3% increase next year.

Unison announced 91% of its local government members voted in favour of accepting the deal.

It said the offer provided "a commitment to fully consolidate the living wage, putting more money in the pockets of lower-paid council workers".

One of the other main council unions, Unite, has urged its members to reject the latest pay offer.

'Great outcome'

The GMB union is expected to decide on its position soon.

The Unison vote will be viewed with interest by members of the teachers' unions, who are currently voting on whether to accept a renewed pay deal.

That offer would see teachers get a series of rises worth 9% in total then another 3% rise next year.

Unison's Johanna Baxter said the result of the ballot was "a great outcome".

She added: "The cost-of-living increases meet current and projected levels of RPI and we have secured commitments to fully consolidate the living wage and maintain parity across the local government workforce.

"Our members have been waiting on a pay increase for over a year now so look forward to receiving their increase soon."