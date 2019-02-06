Image copyright House of Commons

The Scottish Conservatives are investigating reports that one of their MPs was escorted from a House of Commons bar by police following complaints about his behaviour.

The incident is understood to have involved MP Ross Thomson.

Police said they were called to the Strangers' Bar late on Tuesday night following a complaint about "sexual touching".

No formal complaint was made to the officers, and there were no arrests.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at approximately 23:00 on 5 February to a bar within the Palace of Westminster following a report of sexual touching.

"Officers attended and spoke to the parties involved - three men in their 20s and 30s. However, no formal allegations were made to the officers and no arrests were made."

Sources have told the BBC that 31-year-old Mr Thomson was escorted from the bar following the incident.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: "We are aware of reports of an incident last night and the matter is being looked into. We have no further comment to make at this stage."

Mr Thomson has been approached for comment.

The prominent Brexit supporter was elected to Westminster in 2017 having previously served as an MSP at Holyrood.