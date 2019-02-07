Image copyright House of Commons

The alleged behaviour of a Scottish Conservative MP in a bar was "completely unacceptable", the party's deputy leader has said.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson was spoken to by police on Tuesday night after a report of "sexual touching".

He was escorted from the Strangers' Bar in the House of Commons, but was not arrested.

Deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said his alleged conduct had fallen well below the standards expected of an MP.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, Mr Carlaw said he had been made aware of the incident through social media.

He added: "Inquiries are ongoing, however I know enough to say that the alleged behaviour is completely unacceptable and falls well below the standard I think any of us would expect of any elected representative.

"We may have more to say at a later time."

Image caption Mr Carlaw was questioned by the media about Mr Thomson in the Scottish Parliament

Mr Thomson has so far made no public comment on the incident, which happened at about 23:00 on Tuesday.

In a statement released the following day. the Metropolitan Police said its officers had been called "to a bar within the Palace of Westminster following a report of sexual touching."

The statement added: "Officers attended and spoke to the parties involved - three men in their 20s and 30s. However, no formal allegations were made to the officers and no arrests were made."

The BBC has been told 31-year-old Mr Thomson was escorted from the bar following the incident.