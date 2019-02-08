Image copyright Getty Images

A Scottish Conservative MP has described allegations about his behaviour in a House of Commons bar as "completely false".

Ross Thomson was said to have been spoken to by police on Tuesday night after a report of "sexual touching".

In a statement released on Twitter, Mr Thomson said no complaint had been made to his party, the police or parliament.

But he said he had now referred himself to the Conservative Party's disciplinary panel.

The Aberdeen South MP said he had done so "in the interests of openness and transparency".

His statement added: "A series of serious allegations have been made against me that have featured in the media.

"I would like to state that these allegations from anonymous sources are completely false."

'Very distressing time'

He said the past few days had been "a very distressing time for me and my family", but stressed that he intends to be "back at work on Monday".

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that its officers had been called "to a bar within the Palace of Westminster following a report of sexual touching".

The statement added: "Officers attended and spoke to the parties involved - three men in their 20s and 30s. However, no formal allegations were made to the officers and no arrests were made."

The BBC has been told 31-year-old Mr Thomson was escorted from the Strangers' Bar following the incident.

Mr Thomson's alleged behaviour was described as being "completely unacceptable" by Scottish Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw on Thursday.

Mr Carlaw added: "Inquiries are ongoing. However, I know enough to say that the alleged behaviour is completely unacceptable and falls well below the standard I think any of us would expect of any elected representative.

"We may have more to say at a later time."

Following Mr Thomson's statement, a Scottish Conservative party spokesman said: "The party's investigation process will now take this matter forward."