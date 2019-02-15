Image caption BBC Scotland interviewed Ross Thomson outside his Aberdeen office

A Conservative MP has told BBC Scotland he has not received any confirmation that a parliamentary investigation into claims he acted inappropriately in a Westminster bar has been dismissed.

Ross Thomson was speaking on camera for the first time since the incident.

He said it would be "inappropriate" to go into detail while proceedings could still be live.

The Aberdeen South MP was spoken to by police last week over allegations of "sexual touching".

No arrests or complaints were made at the time of the incident.

The MP is understood to have been reported to Westminster's standards commissioner over the claims.

The Times reported that the inquiry had been dropped, but Mr Thomson said he had not received any confirmation that this had happened.

Mr Thomson, 31, was asked by BBC Scotland about what had happened during the incident in the Strangers' Bar at Westminster on 5 February.

He replied: "You'll be aware from media reports that a complaint to the parliamentary commissioner for standards has been dismissed.

"I have had no confirmation from the commissioner's office of that, therefore I am sure you would understand it would be really inappropriate to comment at this time.

"I would be more than happy to sit down with you at some point to talk about exactly what happened, and what the last few weeks have actually been like.

"But given there could still be a really live process on right now, it would be inappropriate to comment."

General election

The 31-year-old also referred himself to the Conservatives' disciplinary panel, and said he was "still awaiting clarity on that too".

Questioned about what he would say if constituents asked about the incident, he said: "Actually, my constituents haven't been asking."

Mr Thomson was also asked if he intended to stand again at the next general election.

He replied: "I will serve as long as the people here want me to serve. I'll serve as long as they vote me in."

The allegations about the MP's behaviour were described as "completely unacceptable" by interim Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw last week.

Mr Thomson responded on social media that the claims were "completely false".

The Metropolitan Police said last week that its officers had been called to a bar following a report of "sexual touching".

The statement added: "Officers attended and spoke to the parties involved - three men in their 20s and 30s. However, no formal allegations were made to the officers and no arrests were made."