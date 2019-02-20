Image copyright PA Image caption The Scottish government admitted that its investigation of Alex Salmond was flawed

A Holyrood committee investigating the Scottish government's handling of harassment complaints against Alex Salmond is to meet for the first time.

Several inquiries were set up after the government admitted its investigation of internal complaints had been flawed.

A committee of nine MSPs has been set up to examine the actions of officials and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

However, their work is likely to be put on hold until the criminal case brought against Mr Salmond has been concluded.

The former first minister appeared in court on 24 January facing charges including attempted rape and sexual assault. He insists he is "innocent of any criminality" and said he would defend himself "to the utmost".

An internal inquiry was set up in January 2018 after two female staff members made complaints to the government, dating back to when Mr Salmond was first minister.

The former SNP leader insisted he had been treated unfairly during this process and, after he launched a judicial review in the Court of Session, the government admitted it had acted unlawfully.

MSPs agreed earlier in February to set up a nine-member committee to "consider and report on the actions of the first minister, Scottish government officials and special advisers in dealing with complaints about Alex Salmond, former first minister, under the Scottish government's procedure", as well as "actions in relation to the Scottish ministerial code".

Image caption Former government minister Linda Fabiani is in line to chair the inquiry committee

Linda Fabiani - a former minister who currently acts as one of Holyrood's deputy presiding officers - is expected to be put forward as convener, although opposition parties have complained about an SNP member taking the post.

After voting on this, the committee members will be invited to put their work on hold until after the legal case against Mr Salmond is over.

A note from the committee's clerk in the papers for Wednesday's meeting notes that there is "a substantial risk that issues raised during any inquiry could relate to the matters being dealt with in court proceedings".

Given this, "it is recommended that the committee does not begin its inquiry - i.e. seeking written evidence and holding oral evidence sessions - until these legal proceedings have concluded".

'Criminal proceedings'

No date has been set for the next hearing in Mr Salmond's court case, but any trial should start with 12 months of his first appearance in January.

The 14 charges against Mr Salmond include two of attempted rape, nine of sexual assault, two of indecent assault and one of breach of the peace.

Speaking outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court, the former MP and MSP said: "Now that these proceedings, criminal proceedings, are live it is important to respect the court.

"And therefore, the only thing I can say is I refute absolutely these allegations of criminality and I'll defend myself to the utmost in court."