Image copyright Getty Images

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has urged disillusioned Conservative and Labour politicians to "come and talk to me".

Willie Rennie said he was "full of admiration" for MPs who had already quit the two parties in recent days.

But he said some in Scotland were still to decide whether to do the same.

In his speech to the Scottish Lib Dem conference, he will warn them that "to miss this chance today will fill you with regret tomorrow".

Eight Labour MPs and three Conservatives - who are pro-Remain and want another referendum on Brexit - have quit their parties over the past week in order to form the Independent Group in the Commons.

They have cited concerns about the Brexit policies of their respective parties, as well as the "failure" of the Labour leadership to tackle anti-Semitism.

A ninth Labour MP, Ian Austin, has also left the party after accusing leader Jeremy Corbyn of "creating a culture of extremism and intolerance", but says he has no plans to join the new group.

Mr Corbyn has called for Mr Austin to step down as an MP so a by-election can be held.

'Narrow sects'

In his conference speech, Mr Rennie will claim that the Conservatives and Labour are "no longer broad churches but narrow sects".

And he will say that his party, which strongly opposes Brexit and wants another referendum, has common ground with politicians from other parties

He will add: "Leaving your party after many years is hard. It is a risk. I get that. To those who have taken those first, bold steps I am full of admiration.

"To those in Scotland yet to decide, I say why settle for what you know is not right when you could forge something new that is worth fighting for?

"So, come and talk with me. Let's work together. We have a responsibility to make it happen."

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable will also address delegates as the two-day conference in Hamilton draws to a close on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy leader Jo Swinson spoke at the conference on Friday.