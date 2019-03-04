Scottish council tax 2019/20 - What's happening?
Scotland's 32 local authorities are deciding their council tax rates. Councillors can raise the basic bill by up to 4.79%. Find out what's happening in your area.
|When is your council tax due to be set?
|Local authority
|Rate increase (%)
|Band D rate increase (£)
|New Band D council tax bill
|Aberdeen
|-
|-
|-
|Aberdeenshire
|3%
|£36.14
|£1,240.76
|Angus
|3%
|£34.12
|£1,171.40
|Argyll and Bute
|4.79%
|£59.44
|£1,308.83
|Borders
|4%
|£49
|£1,199.02
|Clackmannanshire
|-
|-
|-
|Dumfries and Galloway
|4.79%
|£53.31
|£1,166.19
|Dundee
|3%
|£38
|£1,316
|East Ayrshire
|4%
|£50.46
|£1,311.86
|East Dunbartonshire
|3.95%
|£47.85
|£1,259.24
|East Lothian
|4.79%
|£56.80
|£1,242.48
|East Renfrewshire
|3%
|£35.84
|£1,230.41
|Edinburgh
|3%
|£37.20
|£1,277.39
|Falkirk
|3%
|£34
|£1,169
|Fife
|3%
|£35.58
|£1,221.67
|Glasgow
|3%
|£38.59
|£1,325.06
|Highland
|3%
|£37.01
|£1,270.83
|Inverclyde
|4.79%
|£59.11
|£1,293.05
|Midlothian
|4.79%
|£60.62
|£1,344
|Moray
|4.79%
|£57.68
|£1,261.80
|North Ayrshire
|4.79%
|£58.54
|£1,280.70
|North Lanarkshire
|3%
|£33.92
|£1,164.86
|Orkney
|-
|-
|-
|Perth and Kinross
|4%
|£47.57
|£1,264
|Renfrewshire
|4.79%
|£58.17
|£1,257.09
|Shetland
|3%
|£33.51
|£1,150.64
|South Ayrshire
|4.79%
|£58.64
|£1,282.87
|South Lanarkshire
|3%
|£34.02
|£1,168.05
|Stirling
|4%
|£49.31
|£1,282.22
|West Dunbartonshire
|3%
|£35.94
|£1,233.82
|Western Isles
|4.79%
|£52.03
|£1,138.40
|West Lothian
|4.79%
|£55.65
|£1,217.49
