Scotland politics

Scottish council tax 2019/20 - What's happening?

  • 4 March 2019

Scotland's 32 local authorities are deciding their council tax rates. Councillors can raise the basic bill by up to 4.79%. Find out what's happening in your area.

When is your council tax due to be set?
Local authority Rate increase (%) Band D rate increase (£) New Band D council tax bill
Aberdeen - - -
Aberdeenshire 3% £36.14 £1,240.76
Angus 3% £34.12 £1,171.40
Argyll and Bute 4.79% £59.44 £1,308.83
Borders 4% £49 £1,199.02
Clackmannanshire - - -
Dumfries and Galloway 4.79% £53.31 £1,166.19
Dundee 3% £38 £1,316
East Ayrshire 4% £50.46 £1,311.86
East Dunbartonshire 3.95% £47.85 £1,259.24
East Lothian 4.79% £56.80 £1,242.48
East Renfrewshire 3% £35.84 £1,230.41
Edinburgh 3% £37.20 £1,277.39
Falkirk 3% £34 £1,169
Fife 3% £35.58 £1,221.67
Glasgow 3% £38.59 £1,325.06
Highland 3% £37.01 £1,270.83
Inverclyde 4.79% £59.11 £1,293.05
Midlothian 4.79% £60.62 £1,344
Moray 4.79% £57.68 £1,261.80
North Ayrshire 4.79% £58.54 £1,280.70
North Lanarkshire 3% £33.92 £1,164.86
Orkney - - -
Perth and Kinross 4% £47.57 £1,264
Renfrewshire 4.79% £58.17 £1,257.09
Shetland 3% £33.51 £1,150.64
South Ayrshire 4.79% £58.64 £1,282.87
South Lanarkshire 3% £34.02 £1,168.05
Stirling 4% £49.31 £1,282.22
West Dunbartonshire 3% £35.94 £1,233.82
Western Isles 4.79% £52.03 £1,138.40
West Lothian 4.79% £55.65 £1,217.49

  • All councils have the power to raise the basic council tax bill by up to 4.79%. This affects every band from A to H.
  • Band D is highlighted as the average council tax bill for householders in Scotland.
  • The Band D figures above do not include water and sewerage charges.
  • Aberdeen Council, Clackmannanshire Council and Orkney Council will vote on their budgets and set their council tax bands in the early part of March.