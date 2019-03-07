MSPs call for changes to transport bill

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The bill includes measures both on bus services and low emission zones in cities

MSPs have called for widespread changes to transport reforms being planned at Holyrood.

The government introduced a transport bill to shake up bus services and introduce low emission zones in cities.

In a new report, the rural economy committee urged ministers to "clarify" and strengthen a series of provisions.

Major changes to the bill are already planned, with a new workplace parking levy to be added at stage two already raising controversy with MSPs.

The committee warned that it will be "essential" for them to scrutinise the parking levy amendment in full, which may see the passage of the bill prolonged.

The transport bill was published in June 2018, outlining plans for changes to halt a decline in bus passenger numbers.

It includes plans to give local councils and regional transport partnerships (RTPs) more flexibility to improve services, either by working with bus companies or by stepping in and running services themselves.

It also provides for a ban on double parking and parking on pavements, powers for enforcing low-emission zones in cities and new regulations overseeing roadworks.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plans for a workplace parking levy are to be added to the bill at stage two

While recommending that MSPs pass the bill at stage one, the committee outlined a lengthy series of concerns and recommendations for changes when the bill comes back to them for stage two. These include:

Calls for "improvements in public service provision and park and ride facilities" to support low-emission zones

A warning about the potential financial burden of motorists and businesses having to upgrade or replace vehicles to meet new emissions standards

Concerns that "bus service provisions proposed in the bill may not be sufficient" to address declining bus use

Questions about whether any councils would be able to afford to use new powers to run their own bus services

Calls for a single ticketing scheme across all modes of transport, with members saying the government's current plans "lack ambition"

Clarity on exemptions to a new law banning parking on pavements

Calls for extra provisions to ban parking across dropped kerbs

The committee also said they were "concerned" that plans to give councils the power to levy a workplace parking tax are only to be added to the bill at stage two.

They said it was "essential" they were given time to fully scrutinise the potential impact of these plans, which have dominated much of the debate of the budget deal between the SNP and the Greens.

'Greater clarity'

Committee convener Edward Mountain said: "Having listened to a wide-range of evidence from stakeholders and individuals, the committee supports the general principles of the Bill which considers a number of different transport elements, including smart ticketing, low emission zones, pavement parking restrictions and tools intended to help improve bus services.

"However, greater clarity is required on a number of issues as the bill continues its parliamentary passage."

Opposition parties have described the bill as a "missed opportunity", and are planning amendments of their own.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland welcomed the committee report, saying the bill "aims to improve journeys for people across the country by developing cleaner, smarter and more accessible network".

He added: "We are confident the bill will empower local authorities and establish consistent standards where required, and also give them means to address local transport needs as appropriate.

"It is a broad piece of legislation and we will now go on to consider this report in more detail to establish where individual points can be addressed."