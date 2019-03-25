Improvements are needed to address "systemic problems" created when Scotland's police and fire services became national bodies.

Holyrood's Justice Committee has published its conclusions of a review into the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012.

The act was one of the biggest transformations of public services since devolution.

Bad money management and personnel issues were the top problems.

In Scotland, the police and fire services had each consisted of eight regional organisations prior to the Act being introduced.

When the Act came into effect in 2013, these organisations were merged to create two national bodies - Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

In April last year, the Justice Committee began an inquiry into the centralisation of the two services in order to examine how effective the change has been.

In its conclusions, the committee said that although reform had led to greater consistency of service across Scotland, as well as allowing for more equal access to specialist capabilities and support, a number of issues, particularly within Police Scotland, should be further addressed.

The committee's report on policing indicated that poor financial management, unclear lines of responsibility and a failure to focus on the views of officers and staff in the early stages of reform lie at the root of many of the problems faced by Police Scotland.

Among the issues highlighted were forecast savings not being realised, IT problems hampering police effectiveness and a string of well-publicised personnel problems resulting in senior management "instability and concerns over a lack of clear leadership" in the initial years of the reform process.

A need for an exemption for police and fire services from the payment of VAT was also highlighted in the committee's considerations.

The report set out a range of recommendations for improving Police Scotland, including; an overhaul of police complaints processes to create a more "equitable, clear and fair system", a more proactive role by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) in its oversight and scrutiny of new Police Scotland policies and to provide more robust financial projections.

'Personality issues'

The committee also suggested that the option of including the Scottish Parliament in the appointment process of the SPA chair should be explored, as well as stating that SPA and Police Scotland should demonstrate that recent improvements in leadership and governance would mean that previous "shortcomings caused by personality issues" could not reoccur.

Justice Committee convener Margaret Mitchell MSP said: "Our police and fire services do a vital job keeping people in Scotland safe. It is imperative that the structures and regulations underpinning these organisations work well.

"The Justice Committee has found that some of the problems it has seen can be traced back to the frameworks and relationships created by the Act itself.

"These are not simply 'teething problems' of a new service bedding in, but systemic problems that must be addressed.

"The Committee has identified a raft of necessary improvements to regulations, structures and practices. Members look forward to working closely with the Scottish government and the organisations created by the Police and Fire Reform Act to implement changes.

"Reform of these frontline public services is one of the biggest challenges undertaken since the start of devolution in Scotland. It is in everyone's interest that they succeed."

Cabinet Secretary for Justice Humza Yousaf said: "The people of Scotland are well-served by officers and staff in Scotland's police and fire services who are working alongside communities and a range of partners to make Scotland's streets and homes safer.

"I am very grateful to the Justice Committee for its work on scrutiny of the 2012 Act which was the largest exercise in public service reform since devolution.

"It has rightly recognised some significant achievements, including the creation of national capabilities in policing, described as 'a success story for Scotland' and improvements in how Police Scotland deals with sexual offences.

"This has been delivered alongside the Scottish government's commitment to protect Police Scotland's revenue budget during this parliament to deliver a total boost of £100m by 2021 and the announcement of a 6.5% pay deal for officers.

"The report also makes a number of recommendations which ministers plan to consider in full, alongside Police Scotland, SPA and SFRS over the coming months.

"The report recognises that Dame Elish Angiolini is leading a review into complaints and conduct in policing. It is right and proper that the review be allowed to conclude and its findings be published before considering the next steps."