Image copyright PA Image caption Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish government are expected to back the Scottish Greens in calling for Article 50 to be revoked

The Scottish Parliament is expected to formally back calls for Brexit to be cancelled in a vote later on Wednesday.

MSPs will be asked to support a motion calling for Article 50 to be revoked if it is not possible for another EU referendum to be held.

It has been lodged by the Greens and is expected to be backed by the SNP - but the result will be largely symbolic.

Theresa May has previously ruled out revoking Article 50, which she said would be a "failure of democracy".

More than five million people across the UK have signed a petition calling for Brexit to be cancelled, with about a million protestors marching through London on Sunday to call for another referendum - a so-called People's Vote.

Opinion polls have suggested that a narrow majority of people are now in favour of remaining in the EU, according to analysis by polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice.

The Scottish Green motion at Holyrood says that "unless the UK secures a sufficient extension to the Brexit process to organise and conduct a People's Vote with an option to remain in the EU, the UK's notification under Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union should be revoked immediately".

The Scottish government is expected to back the motion, which would effectively guarantee it wins a majority of votes in the parliament.

Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May has already ruled out cancelling Brexit by revoking Article 50

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP leader, told the BBC's Andrew Marr at the weekend that her party's "first preference is to remain [in the EU] and the best way of achieving that is to have another referendum or to revoke Article 50".

Speaking ahead of the vote, Scottish Greens co-convenor Patrick Harvie said the Scottish Parliament had "repeatedly sought compromise" over Brexit, but claimed the prime minister had "failed to listen at every stage".

He added: "Many people across the UK are now waking up to the crisis before us, with over one million marching in London at the weekend and many millions more making their views known by signing the petition to revoke Article 50.

"It's clear that people are not going to allow the Tories to drag us into a hellish hard right Brexit.

"The UK government is in shambles. The prime minister must seek a longer extension in order to put the question back to the people. If she is unwilling to countenance this, the only option remaining is to revoke Article 50 unilaterally."

A cross party group of politicians including Green MSPs Andy Wightman and Ross Greer won a case in the European Court last year which ruled that the UK could unilaterally withdraw its Article 50 notification at any time prior to its exit from the EU.

Image copyright PA Image caption Patrick Harvie said people across the UK were now "waking up to the crisis before us"

Downing Street said last week that Mrs May "has said many times she will not countenance revoking Article 50", and that she has "long been clear that failing to deliver on the referendum result would be a failure of democracy and a failure she wouldn't countenance".

The Scottish Parliament vote will be held as MPs at Westminster hold their own "indicative" votes on a number of Brexit options - likely to include a "softer Brexit", a customs union with the EU and another referendum - in an attempt to see what, if anything, can command a majority.

MPs voted on Monday to seize control of the parliamentary timetable, dealing a further blow to Mrs May as 30 Conservative MPs - including three ministers - rebelled to vote against the government.

The UK had been due to leave the EU on Friday of this week, but MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to extend that until at least 12 April - and potentially 22 May if the prime minister manages to win support for her withdrawal deal.