Image copyright PA Image caption Nicola Sturgeon wants to put her case directly to Mrs May

Nicola Sturgeon is seeking urgent talks with the prime minister over Brexit, the BBC understands.

It is believed the first minister is willing to travel to London to put her case directly to Theresa May.

It comes after the prime minister said she will ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline to "break the logjam" in Parliament.

Ms Sturgeon accused her of "kicking the can and delaying making any decision" on how to compromise.

Mrs May has been unable to win backing for her proposed Brexit plan, suffering three defeats in the Commons, while MPs have failed to unite around any alternative after a series of "indicative votes".

The UK's departure from the EU was put back from 29 March to 12 April following a summit of European leaders late in March. If MPs or ministers cannot come up with a plan, which is accepted by the EU, then the UK will leave without a deal.

After an all-day meeting of her cabinet on Tuesday, Mrs May said she would ask the EU for a further extension to the deadline.

She said she wanted this delay to be "as short as possible" - before 22 May, so the UK does not have to take part in European elections - and that she would seek talks with Mr Corbyn to agree a new approach.

But she insisted her withdrawal agreement - which was voted down last week - would remain part of the deal.

BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent, David Porter said it would be "highly unusual" for a request from the first minister to meet the prime minister to be turned down.

He said Ms Sturgeon was hoping to meet Mrs May on Wednesday. He said the first minister would also use any visit to London to meet and update her SNP MPs at Westminster.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Mrs May made a statement at Downing Street on Tuesday offering talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon responded to the prime minister's latest statement: "This does seem very much like the PM kicking the can and, yet again, delaying making any decision that could break her cabinet.

"What is missing is an answer to the question that many MPs faced up to last night - what is the compromise she is willing to make?"

The SNP leader favours having a second referendum on EU membership, but her MPs have also backed proposals that would keep the UK in the single market and customs union to keep the option of a softer Brexit on the agenda.

She said: "The sensible way forward - and I think one the PM would take if this was a serious attempt to build consensus - is to agree to fight an election, seek a longer delay and allow the option of a public vote on what the Commons says."

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford added: "Scotland has been utterly ignored throughout the Brexit process.

"The SNP has shown we are willing to find a compromise position to end the impasse, but out priority remains stopping Brexit in its tracks."

In her Downing Street statement, Mrs May said: "This is a difficult time for everyone. Passions are running high on all sides of the argument, but we can and must find the compromises that will deliver what the British people voted for.

"This is a decisive moment in the story of these islands and it requires national unity to deliver the national interest."

Jeremy Corbyn has said he was "very happy" to meet Mrs May, and would ensure plans for a customs union and protection of workers' rights were on the table.

Earlier on Tuesday, the first minister had proposed cancelling Holyrood's Easter recess if the UK is heading for a no-deal exit.

Image copyright Scottish Parliament Image caption MSPs could return to Holyrood to sit during the upcoming Easter recess

MSPs are due to have two weeks away from the parliament from 8 April, clashing with the latest deadline.

A spokesman for the first minister said "MSPs should not be on holiday" while the UK is "staring down the barrel of the disaster of no-deal".

The move would have to be confirmed by Holyrood's cross-party business bureau management group of MSPs, but has been backed by the Greens and the Lib Dems.

It is understood the current proposal is that if the UK is heading for a no-deal exit on 12 April, Holyrood would sit that Thursday and Friday to provide updates and communicate resilience plans.