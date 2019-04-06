Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish Greens won six seats at the last Holyrood election

The Scottish Greens must broaden their appeal if they are to deliver the change that Scotland needs, the party's conference is to be told.

The Greens won six seats at the last Scottish Parliament election in 2016.

Co-convener Patrick Harvie will tell members they should be aiming to make gains across every party of Scotland in the next election.

He will also say his party can offer a positive vision as an alternative to "toxic" far-right populism.

The two-day conference is being held in Edinburgh, with Mr Harvie and fellow co-convener Maggie Chapman both due to speak on Saturday.

Mr Harvie will say that the party's objective should be to win seats in the three regions of Scotland where it currently does not have any.

'Serious threat'

He will say: "We need to broaden the appeal of Green ideas to every part of our country, because every single one of us is involved in the greatest challenges of our age, and every single one of us is being failed by middle ground politics - or worse, by the idea that something moderate is the only alternative to something toxic.

"A myth has been allowed to develop that only the far-right populists are gaining ground in Europe.

"But while they do pose a serious threat, the truth is that in many European countries it's the Greens people are turning to for a positive vision of the future."

The party will voice its support for the school climate change protestors

Mr Harvie will also address members on global challenges, taxation measures and on constitutional issues.

He will say: "It has been made clear that now - 20 years after the people of Scotland finally achieved their own parliamentary democracy - whatever laws we pass in devolved areas of authority, the UK is not only able but fully willing to retrospectively cut Holyrood's powers and block the laws we make whenever they disagree."

Meanwhile, Ms Chapman is expected to praise the campaigning efforts of young people who walked out of school to demand action on climate change.

And she will state that the Scottish Greens have shown that you do not need to be in power to make positive changes.

Ms Chapman will added: "Other parties think that change happens only by winning power and then imposing change on the people.

"But Greens know, because of our roots in participatory democracy and our experiences in communities, that real change is different. It is about supporting and being a part of building wider social movements, bringing people in, and working constructively to create change.

"The school strike movement is a real example of social movement driven change. This is important because it's exactly what we need right now. I've said before that now is the time to be radical. This is what I mean by that."

The party will also hold a hustings on Sunday as part of the candidate selection process for the EU election.