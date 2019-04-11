Image copyright AFP Image caption Nicola Sturgeon said she was relieved the UK would not crash out of the EU on Friday

Scotland's first minister has said the UK must not waste time now a flexible extension to Brexit has been agreed until 31 October.

In a tweet, Nicola Sturgeon said it was "a relief" that the UK would not be "crashing out" of the EU on Friday.

She added that allowing people to decide if they still wanted to leave was now imperative, and that Scotland's interests must be protected.

Holyrood will not be recalled now that the extension has been agreed.

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh had warned MSPs they would be recalled from 13:00 on Thursday if the UK was due to leave the EU without a deal on Friday.

However, following the announcement of the extension, Mr Macintosh said a recall was no longer necessary.

European Council president Donald Tusk said the UK could still ratify the withdrawal agreement or choose to "cancel Brexit altogether".

He added: "Let me finish with a message to our British friends: This extension is as flexible as I expected, and a little bit shorter than I expected, but it's still enough to find the best possible solution. Please do not waste this time."

Prime Minister Theresa May, who had wanted a shorter delay, said the UK would still aim to leave the EU as soon as possible.

The UK must now hold European elections in May, or leave on 1 June without a deal.

The prime minister had earlier told leaders she wanted to move the UK's exit date from Friday of this week to 30 June, with the option of leaving earlier if her withdrawal agreement was ratified by parliament.

Following the extension announcement, she said that although the delay extends until 31 October, the UK can leave before then if MPs pass her withdrawal deal.

"I know that there is huge frustration from many people that I had to request this extension," she said.

"The UK should have left the EU by now and I sincerely regret the fact that I have not yet been able to persuade parliament to approve a deal."

Mrs May added: "I do not pretend the next few weeks will be easy, or there is a simple way to break the deadlock in parliament. But we have a duty as politicians to find a way to fulfil the democratic decision of the referendum, deliver Brexit and move our country forward.

"Nothing is more pressing or more vital."

The PM said that the UK "will continue to hold full membership rights and obligations [of the EU]" during the delay.

What was agreed?

A Brexit extension "only as long as necessary" and "no longer than 31 October" to allow for the ratification of the withdrawal agreement

The UK "must hold the elections to the European Parliament" and if it fails to do this, the UK will leave on 1 June

The European Council reiterates there can be no reopening of the withdrawal agreement negotiations

Read the EU's conclusions here.