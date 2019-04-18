Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish Liberal Democrats want another referendum on EU membership

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have unveiled their candidates for next month's European Parliament election.

The list of six candidates - three women and three men - is headed by Sheila Ritchie, who is a partner in an Aberdeen law firm.

Party leader Willie Rennie said that every vote for the Liberal Democrats will be a "vote to stop Brexit".

The election will be held on 23 May, unless the UK agrees a deal to leave the EU before then.

The Liberal Democrats did not return any Scottish MEPs at the last European election in 2014.

Scotland will be treated as a single constituency in the election, with six MEPs being elected based on the proportion of votes each of the parties receive.

The full list of Scottish Lib Dem candidates is:

Sheila Ritchie Fred Mackintosh Catriona Bhatia Vita Zaporozcenko John Edward Clive Sneddon

Mr Rennie said his party wanted to use the election to "demand an end to the constitutional chaos we've endured for years".

He added: "People are fed up with Brexit and listening to all the arguments. It has divided our country and damaged our economy for long enough.

"A vote for Scottish Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit and will send a message to the SNP on their unwanted independence plans."