Image caption Nicola Sturgeon plans to use a statement to Holyrood to set out her latest thinking on a second independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon is set to make a statement to the Scottish Parliament about Scotland's political future.

The first minister will ask for parliamentary business on Wednesday afternoon to be rescheduled to accommodate a statement and questions.

The BBC understands it will focus on the implications for Scotland from the current Brexit deadlock.

But the update, just days before the start of the SNP's spring conference, will also cover Scottish independence.

A meeting of the parliamentary bureau on Tuesday will consider the requested change to scheduled business, but this is expected to be a formality.

Independence timetable

Ms Sturgeon said in January that she would give an update on her timetable for holding a new Scottish independence referendum within "weeks", but has repeatedly said she needs to wait for more clarity about Brexit before doing so.

Prime Minister Theresa May has previously insisted that "now is not the time" for a fresh vote on independence.

And Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in March that the UK government would "of course" refuse to give its backing to a new vote via a "section 30 order", the transfer of powers to Holyrood which underpinned the 2014 referendum.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "The first minister has made clear she will update the Scottish Parliament after the Easter recess."