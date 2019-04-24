Image copyright Getty Images

The SNP has announced its candidates for next month's European Parliament election.

The list of six candidates - three women and three men - is headed by Alyn Smith, who has been a member of the European Parliament since 2004.

Other candidates include former MSP Christian Allard and ex-environment minister Aileen McLeod.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said the election was "Scotland's chance to shine".

The election will be held on 23 May, unless the UK agrees a deal to leave the EU before then.

Scotland will be treated as a single constituency in the election, with six MEPs being elected based on the proportion of votes each of the parties receive.

The full list of SNP candidates is:

1.Alyn Smith

2.Christian Allard

3.Aileen McLeod

4.Margaret Ferrier

5.Heather Anderson

6.Alex Kerr

Image copyright Jane Barlow Image caption Alyn Smith tops the SNP's list and has been a member of the European Parliament since 2004 and is seeking re-election

Mr Brown, MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane, said: "With the Westminster parties making a mess of Brexit, the European elections are Scotland's chance to shine.

"Scotland is being dragged out of the European Union against our will. All our efforts to be heard on Brexit have been met with a brick wall.

"Enough is enough.

"Only the SNP will champion Scotland's place in Europe, and will make sure that Scotland's voice is heard loud and clear."