The candidates standing for the Scottish Greens in next month's European Parliament election have been revealed.

The party's co-convenor Maggie Chapman has been selected as the top choice out of six candidates.

Ms Chapman said her party will campaign for a "just and welcoming Scotland at the heart of Europe".

The election will be held on 23 May, unless the UK agrees a deal to leave the EU before then.

Scotland will be treated as a single constituency in the election, with six MEPs being elected based on the proportion of votes each of the parties receive.

Maggie Chapman is co-convenor of the party and was a councillor in Edinburgh for eight years

Ms Chapman, a former councillor in Edinburgh, said: "I'm delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to lead the positive Green campaign for a just and welcoming Scotland at the heart of Europe.

"Scottish Greens have been fighting to keep Scotland where it belongs - at the heart of the EU - in recent years and I'll offer the people of Scotland the chance to choose our positive message of hope, and elect Scotland's first Green MEP.

"The climate crisis is the biggest threat facing humanity and will be my top priority if elected to represent Scotland in the European Parliament. I hope to join the many other fantastic European Greens in this fight. "

The full list of Scottish Greens candidates:

1. Maggie Chapman

2. Lorna Slater

3. Gillian Mackay

4. Chas Booth

5. Mags Hall

6. Allan Faulds