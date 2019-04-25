Who are the MEP candidates in Scotland?

Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's political parties have submitted their candidate lists for European Parliament elections in May - should the UK end up holding them.

Voting has been fixed for Thursday 23 May, but could still be called off if a Brexit deal is agreed before then.

Scotland operates as a single nation-wide constituency for the election, and is represented by six MEPs.

Parties put forward lists of candidates who are then elected on a proportional representation basis from votes cast.

Here are the candidates who have been confirmed as standing for each party in Scotland.

SNP

Alyn Smith (currently an MEP)

Christian Allard

Aileen Macleod

Margaret Ferrier

Heather Anderson

Alexander Kerr

Scottish Conservatives

Nosheena Mobarik (currently an MEP)

Iain McGill

Shona Haslam

Iain Whyte

Andrea Gee

Michael Kusznir

Scottish Labour

David Martin (currently an MEP)

Jayne Baxter

Craig Miller

Amy Lee Fraioli

Callum O'Dwyer

Angela Bretherton

Scottish Greens

Maggie Chapman

Lorna Slater

Gillian Mackay

Chas Booth

Mags Hall

Allan Faulds

Scottish Lib Dems

Sheila Ritchie

Fred Mackintosh

Catriona Bhatia

Vita Zaporozcenko

John Edward

Clive Sneddon

UKIP

Donald MacKay

Janice MacKay

Otto Inglis

Mark Meechan

Roy Hill

Neil Wilson

Change UK

David Macdonald

Kate Forman

Peter Griffiths

Heather Astbury

Catherine Edgeworth

Brexit Party