2019 European elections: List of candidates for Scotland

Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

6 MEPs will be elected to represent Scotland. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.

Candidates shown in party list order

Change UK

David MacDonald

Peter Griffiths

Kate Forman

Heather Astbury

Colin McFadyen

Cathy Edgeworth

Conservative

Baroness Nosheena Mobarik

Iain McGill

Shona Haslam

Iain Whyte

Andrea Gee

Michael Kusznir

Green

Maggie Chapman

Lorna Slater

Gillian Mackay

Chas Booth

Mags Hall

Allan Faulds

Labour

David Martin

Jayne Baxter

Craig Miller

Amy Lee Fraioli

Callum O'Dwyer

Angela Bretherton

Liberal Democrats

Sheila Ritchie

Fred Mackintosh

Catriona Bhatia

Vita Zaporozcenko

John Edward

Clive Sneddon

SNP

Alyn Smith

Christian Allard

Aileen McLeod

Margaret Ferrier

Heather Anderson

Alex Kerr

The Brexit Party

Louis Stedman-Bruce

Karina Walker

James Ferguson-Hannah

Stuart Waiton

Paul Aitken

Calum Walker

UKIP

Donald MacKay

Janice MacKay

Otto Inglis

Mark Meechan

Roy Hill

Neil Wilson

Independent

Gordon Edgar

Ken Parke