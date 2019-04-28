2019 European elections: List of candidates for Scotland
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
6 MEPs will be elected to represent Scotland. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Change UK
David MacDonald
Peter Griffiths
Kate Forman
Heather Astbury
Colin McFadyen
Cathy Edgeworth
Conservative
Baroness Nosheena Mobarik
Iain McGill
Shona Haslam
Iain Whyte
Andrea Gee
Michael Kusznir
Green
Maggie Chapman
Lorna Slater
Gillian Mackay
Chas Booth
Mags Hall
Allan Faulds
Labour
David Martin
Jayne Baxter
Craig Miller
Amy Lee Fraioli
Callum O'Dwyer
Angela Bretherton
Liberal Democrats
Sheila Ritchie
Fred Mackintosh
Catriona Bhatia
Vita Zaporozcenko
John Edward
Clive Sneddon
SNP
Alyn Smith
Christian Allard
Aileen McLeod
Margaret Ferrier
Heather Anderson
Alex Kerr
The Brexit Party
Louis Stedman-Bruce
Karina Walker
James Ferguson-Hannah
Stuart Waiton
Paul Aitken
Calum Walker
UKIP
Donald MacKay
Janice MacKay
Otto Inglis
Mark Meechan
Roy Hill
Neil Wilson
Independent
Gordon Edgar
Ken Parke