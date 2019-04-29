Sadie the cavapoo scoops Holyrood Dog of the Year prize
- 29 April 2019
The annual Holyrood Dog of the Year competition has been held at the Scottish Parliament.
The event sees MSPs and their pets join together with rescue dogs to promote responsible ownership.
Jeremy Balfour's cavapoo Sadie was crowned the winner of the latest event, and Giles - Iain Gray's guide dog puppy in training - took the public vote.
The animals were judged by members of the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust as well as taking part in an assault course.
