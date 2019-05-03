Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Several reviews of infection control have been set in up Scotland following issues at hospitals

MSPs have raised concerns about infection monitoring in Scotland's NHS, saying there does not appear to be a "proactive approach" to the problem.

Holyrood's health committee set up an inquiry following a series of issues with infections at Scottish hospitals.

It has written to Health Secretary Jeane Freeman noting concerns about cleaning, maintenance and testing.

Ms Freeman has commissioned a review into infections in Glasgow and what can be learned across the NHS as a whole.

The health committee established its inquiry into "health hazards in the healthcare environment" following a series of incidents and infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

It gathered evidence from a number of witnesses from the health sector, and convener Lewis Macdonald has now written an 11-page letter to Ms Freeman underlining concerns.

The committee said it was concerned that problems only come to light when patients actually contract infections, questioning whether routine testing of water and ventilation systems takes place.

It said it had "been unable to glean" whether there was a "proactive approach" for testing for anything other than legionella.

Citing concerns about a backlog of 300 maintenance jobs outstanding at QEUH, the committee called for assurances that health boards were giving this the priority and funding it needed.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jeane Freeman has commissioned an independent review into hospital infections

And members said they had "heard concerns about the adequacy of cleaning in Scottish hospitals" from witnesses.

Mr Macdonald said: "Swift action must be taken to address these issues and we want to ensure proactive testing is undertaken so that incidents of infection are identified early to prevent outbreaks and reduce risk to patients to an absolute minimum."

The government has announced an independent external review of the infections at the QEUH and what wider lessons could be learned for infection control across the NHS.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "The recent infection incidents have had a devastating impact on the families involved and we sympathise with all those affected. That's why we are clear that all health boards must make infection prevention and control an absolute priority each and every day.

"There are robust measures in place across the NHS to prevent infections and other harms, and there have been substantial improvements made over the last decade in terms of a reduction in overall hospital infection rates across Scotland.

"Health Protection Scotland has developed national infection prevention and control policies, including mechanisms for escalation and management of outbreaks.

"They work in partnership with Health Facilities Scotland to ensure that good infection prevention and control is built into the design of new and existing healthcare premises, and based on the best available evidence."