Image caption Mr Blackford said the parliamentary authorities would look at the matter

The SNP's Westminster parliamentary leader has said he does not know the details of bullying allegations being made against one of his colleagues.

Ian Blackford told Sunday Politics Scotland that it was not a matter for him to look at the complaints about Joanna Cherry, the SNP's justice and home affairs spokeswoman.

He said the parliamentary authorities would look at the matter.

Mr Blackford added that staff and MPs needed to be supported.

He said: "These are not matters for me as parliamentary leader.

"These are matters for the parliamentary authorities.

"One of the things I do want to see is if people do bring forward allegations that they are treated with respect and indeed that MPs are treated with respect as well.

"We have a duty as a party to make sure that we care for all our staff and we care for all our MPs."

Image caption Joanna Cherry tweeted about the row

Ms Cherry has not commented formally, but tweeted: "Lies are being told about me in some newspapers today.

"At present I'm not able to give my side of the story. I hope to be in a position to do so soon.

"Meantime I'm overwhelmed by the support from constituents, @theSNP members & #Yessers. Thank you."