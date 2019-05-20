Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Leonard spoke at a rally in Glasgow alongside former prime minister Gordon Brown

Labour is the only party which can "stop a no-deal Brexit", Scottish leader Richard Leonard has claimed.

The UK is taking part in European elections on Thursday, with the Brexit process at Westminster in deadlock.

Launching his campaign in Glasgow, Mr Leonard said he would "engage in good faith" in talks offered by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

But he said that only Labour could see off the challenge of right-wing parties which seek a hard Brexit across the UK.

He was speaking at a rally alongside former prime minister Gordon Brown, who has engaged in a row over campaign funding with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

After making a statement to MSPs about "the challenges of Brexit", Ms Sturgeon wrote to Scottish party leaders in April inviting them to "consider areas of agreement on constitutional and procedural change".

Mr Leonard has now told Labour activists that he would engage in these talks "in good faith", saying: "At this critical point, political leaders must do more than just talk about healing division - there needs to be action."

But he said that only his party could "see off Farage and the far right" in Thursday's election and "stop a no-deal Brexit".

The UK's deadline for agreeing a deal to exit the European Union has twice been extended, most recently to 31 October, as Prime Minister Theresa May continues her attempts to win MPs over to her Brexit strategy.

But with various contenders to replace Mrs May as Tory leader coming forward ahead of a leadership contest, Mr Leonard said a strong showing for the Brexit Party in the poll would see "no-deal Brexit become the official policy of the Tory party".

The MSP said other parties were too small or too local to stand up to this outcome, saying that "only Labour, standing candidates right across the country" could prevent it.

He added: "Now more than ever we need greater unity, not greater division. We need the triumph of hope over fear."