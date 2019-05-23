Image copyright PA Image caption Polling places will be open between 07:00 and 22:00 on Thursday

Voting is due to start in the European elections, with polling places across Scotland open between 07:00 and 22:00.

A total of six MEPs will be elected in Scotland using a form of proportional representation.

Elections are also being held across the rest of the UK on Thursday, and in other EU member countries over the next three days.

However, the results of the vote will not be known until after 22:00 on Sunday.

How do the European parliamentary elections work?

Voters across the UK will choose a total of 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies, with Scotland classed as a single constituency.

Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

UK's 12 MEP regions Constituency MEP numbers East Midlands 5 East of England 7 London 8 North East 3 North West 8 Northern Ireland 3 Scotland 6 South East 10 South West 6 Wales 4 West Midlands 7 Yorkshire and the Humber 6

MEPs are elected in order as listed by their party, based on the parties' total share of the vote in each region.

In Scotland, Wales and the nine English regions, the number of MEPs for each party is calculated using a form of proportional representation known as the D'Hondt formula, a complex system devised by Belgian mathematician and lawyer Victor D'Hondt in the late 19th Century.

The process is slightly different in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used. Here is a guide to how the two work.

When can I vote?

The UK will go to the polls between 07:00 and 22:00 on Thursday. The Netherlands also votes on that day, but voting in other EU nations will take place at varying times over the following three days, with the whole process completed by 22:00 on Sunday.

How do I vote?

At the polling place you will be given a long ballot paper listing all the parties putting up candidates in your region and candidates' names, as well as any independents standing.

To vote for a party or individual, put a cross inside the box next to their name.

If you live in England, Wales and Scotland, you are only allowed to choose one party or individual to vote for.

In Northern Ireland - which uses a different electoral system - voters are able to rank the parties in order of preference. For instance, if there are five parties standing, voters can rank them from one to five, putting a one next to their first choice.

Here is the European Parliament's own explainer of how it all works.

When will I know the result?

Counting is also done on a country by country basis - but the results are kept secret until all voting is finished. They will be announced from 22:00 on Sunday.