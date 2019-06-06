Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish government can currently get access to some economic data five days before it is published

A Holyrood committee is seeking to table legislation to cut early access ministers have to economic data.

Under current rules, the Scottish government can get "pre-release access" to certain official statistics.

But Holyrood's economy committee argues that everyone should have equal access to GDP and retail data, and is putting forward a bill to this end.

Convener Gordon Lindhurst said these data are "a fundamental cog in decision making" and should be available to all.

The committee's four SNP MSPs did not agree with the group's decision, and Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has argued that early access to figures is "essential" for ministers coming up with policy responses.

Pre-release access gives ministers an advance look at official statistics and the commentary that goes along with them.

In Scotland, ministers can get access to some figures up to five days before they are published, although "market-sensitive" statistics can only be disclosed within 24 hours of publication - the time limit used for most figures in the rest of the UK.

Proponents of early access say it is better for ministers to be carefully briefed on data so that they can make sensible and informed comments when they are released.

However, a majority of members on Holyrood's economy committee agreed that the practice should end for market-sensitive figures such as Scottish GDP, the retail sales index, quarterly national accounts and the Government Expenditure and Revenues (Gers) figures.

Gordon Lindhurst said data which are a "fundamental cog in decision-making" should be equally available to all

They have drawn up legislation - the first committee bill at Holyrood for several years - to remove pre-release access entirely for GDP and retail sales statistics, and to cut the time limit on other releases to 24 hours.

Mr Lindhurst stressed that the move would not take any powers away from Scottish government ministers which UK government departments would retain, or cut access to health or education figures.

He said: "The collection of data on the face of it can be viewed as a niche issue, however it is a fundamental cog in the decision making in government, in business, in social policy, in the press, and in the public mind and that is why the committee has come to this decision."

'Tightly controlled'

In correspondence with the committee, Mr Mackay said early access was "essential" for ministers to gain a "full understanding" of data - but offered a compromise.

He suggested limiting pre-release access to figures to one day in all circumstances, alongside a review "with a view to streamlining those who are given access".

Mr Mackay said this "would retain public confidence in economic statistics and provide Scottish and UK ministers with limited and tightly controlled pre-release access".

The committee held a vote on whether to press ahead with the bill, and this passed by five votes to four with support from Conservative, Labour and Green MSPs.

The four SNP members on the committee voted against the move, arguing that they should think again "to take account of the Scottish government's changed position".