Scottish Labour's ruling body are due to decide whether to commit to backing another Brexit referendum.

Leader Richard Leonard has said he supports the policy and is confident members will back the plan.

Mr Leonard wants a confirmatory ballot with an option to remain to be put to voters in a second referendum.

The party's Scottish Executive Committee will make the call at a meeting in Glasgow on Saturday.

However, there are concerns from the party's pro-EU wing that a fresh commitment could be "watered down".

It comes as a new poll, on behalf of pro-EU groups Best for Britain and Hope not Hate, suggested Labour could lose all its Scottish MPs if they fail to back another vote.

Pressure has mounted for the party to clarify its position on Brexit following a poor showing at the European elections.

The party slumped to fifth place with just 9.3% of the vote, lost both its MEPs and saw two frontbenchers - Neil Findlay and Daniel Johnson - resign.