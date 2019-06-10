Image copyright PA

MSPs are expected to vote against a bid to make 20mph the standard speed limit on residential streets in Scotland.

The Scottish Parliament will debate the Restricted Roads (20 mph Speed Limit) (Scotland) Bill on Thursday afternoon.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell put forward the legislation with the aim of reducing deaths and serious injuries on roads.

But the rural economy committee concluded that a "one size fits all" approach was not appropriate.

Three members of the committee dissented from the final report.

Mr Ruskell said the report "puts the motoring lobby ahead of child safety", urging SNP members to get behind the bill.

What else is happening this week?

Tuesday - P1 assessments

Image copyright Thinkstock

Education Secretary John Swinney will provide an update on P1 assessments on Tuesday afternoon.

It was confirmed in April that changes would be made to the tests following concerns they were causing some children distress.

The modifications were based on teacher feedback.

After that, MSPs will participate in two stage three debates. The first is the final debate on the Fuel Poverty Bill, following amendments being considered last week.

The second is on the move to an opt-out organ donation register. At present, people must "opt in" by registering to donate their organs for transplants after they die.

Under the bill before the Scottish Parliament, it will be assumed people are in favour of donation unless they have stated otherwise.

To end the day, Tory MSP Murdo Fraser will lead a member's debate on the Way of St Andrews, a pilgrimage site.

In the morning, the Justice Committee continues its consideration of expanding the presumption against short sentences to jail terms of under 12 months.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf will be giving evidence.

Wednesday - STEM in primary schools

Holyrood Live will be watching the education committee as it looks at STEM in early years education.

MSPs were told last week that there was not enough science, maths, engineering and technology teachers.

The committee will hear from two primary school teachers and other stakeholders on Wednesday morning.

Two ministerial statements are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

One is the annual statement from Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham on greenhouse gas emissions. This will relate to the 2017 statistics.

The second will be an update on the veterans strategy, which was published last November.

The Census (Scotland) Bill faces its stage 3 debate, while two member's debates will start and end the afternoon: Tory MSP Miles Briggs will highlight lung disease and Labour MSP Johann Lamont will focus on housing co-operatives.

Thursday - disclosure checks

The fourth ministerial statement of the week will be on the planned Disclosure (Scotland) Bill.

Announced last September in the programme for government, the legislation is expected to simplify the current system of disclosure to help people with convictions get back into work.

First minister's questions will take place at noon, followed by SNP MSP Gillian Martin hosting a debate to mark World Environment Day.

Portfolio questions will focus on constitutional relations and Brexit, which includes a question on a potential UK-US trade deal following President Trump's visit last week.