Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Johnson is seen as the frontrunner in the race to succeed Theresa May

Claims that Boris Johnson would be unpopular in Scotland are "nonsense", according to a Scottish Tory MP who is backing him to become prime minister.

Ross Thomson insisted that the former foreign secretary could "unite us and make us believe in ourselves again".

He also defended Mr Johnson's plan to cut income tax for high earners and increase national insurance payments.

Experts say it could see wealthier Scots pay up to £8,000 a year more than their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.

Ten Conservative candidates are in the race to succeed Theresa May as both Conservative leader and prime minister, with Mr Johnson widely seen as the favourite.

But he has been heavily criticised in the past by both Scottish Secretary David Mundell and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson - who announced at the weekend she was backing Sajid Javid in the contest.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly predicted Mr Johnson would be a "disaster" in Downing Street and would boost the case for Scottish independence.

Meanwhile another candidate for the Tory leadership, Andrea Leadsom, appeared to leave open the possibility of granting consent for an independence referendum if the Scottish Parliament voted to hold one.

Speaking at her official campaign launch, Ms Leadsom said indyref2 would be "subject to negotiation" and that you should "never say never", although she insisted she was opposed to holding a referendum and would fight against it.

What has Mr Thomson said about Mr Johnson?

Image caption Mr Thomson is an outspoken supporter of Brexit and a close ally of Mr Johnson

In a blog post on his personal website, Mr Thomson said Mr Johnson could "deliver for the people of Scotland and the whole United Kingdom" and hit out at the "twitterati and the chattering classes" for claiming he was unpopular in Scotland.

He said: "It's nonsense. The same people said the same thing when he ran for Mayor of London in 'a Labour city'.

"The same people told me Aberdeen South never would elect a gay MP and that the Conservative and Unionist Party in Scotland would never back a working-class lesbian.

"They were wrong. And their lazy opinions, based on nothing but their own biases and those of the Scottish political bubble, are wrong now on Boris."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Johnson is one of ten candidates in the leadership race

He argued that Mr Johnson is "fair, tolerant, compassionate" and had proven that he knows how to govern well during "two very successful terms as London Mayor".

Mr Thomson, a high-profile Brexiteer, wrote: "When you drill down it's clear that Scots like characters as their politicians: Brown, Salmond, Davidson are all unique.

"Scots also like straight-talking politics, and Boris can provide that in bucket loads. At a time when so much faith and passion in our politics has been lost, Boris is the leader to restore it."

And he said the "clamour for selfies and people wanting to meet him" during a recent visit to Aberdeen "showed just how broad Boris's appeal is".

Mr Thomson is the second Scottish Conservative MP to publicly back Mr Johnson, with Colin Clark doing so at the weekend.

What about Mr Johnson's tax plans?

His key campaign pledge so far has been to raise the higher rate of income tax from £50,000 to £80,000 - which would not apply in Scotland as income tax rates and bands are devolved to the Scottish Parliament.

However the policy would be part-funded by increasing employee National Insurance Contributions (NIC), over which Holyrood has no control.

Higher earners in Scotland would therefore be paying more in NIC than they do at present, but would not benefit from Mr Johnson's income tax cut, unless the Scottish government matches his proposal.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation has calculated that people in Scotland who earn more than £80,000 would pay £7,844 a year more in tax than someone on the same salary elsewhere in the UK. The gap is currently about £1,500.

Meanwhile, Scottish workers on more than £60,000 would pay as much as £3,644 more than their counterparts south of the border.

SNP MSP Angela Constance said it meant taxpayers in Scotland were facing the prospect of "paying for a tax cut for the likes of Boris Johnson and his cronies".

She added: "That would be entirely indefensible - and is only likely to see a further rise in support for independence, which would give Scotland full powers over tax."

However, Mr Thomson told BBC Scotland that he hoped Mr Johnson's plan would put pressure on the Scottish government to also increase the higher tax threshold in Scotland.

How does the leadership contest work?

Ten Conservative candidates will contest Thursday's first round of voting after nominations closed in the contest to succeed Theresa May as Tory leader and prime minister.

Over the next two weeks, Tory MPs will take part in a series of secret ballots to whittle the candidates down to the final two.

The party's 160,000 or so members will then pick a winner in a postal ballot, with the result announced in the penultimate week of July.