Image copyright EPA Image caption Boris Johnson is the frontrunner in the race to be the next leader of the Conservative party

Four Scottish Tory MPs have backed Boris Johnson's bid to be the Conservative party's next leader.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie was the fourth Scottish Tory MP to come out for Mr Johnson.

He confirmed his support on Tuesday morning, after Matt Hancock, the candidate he originally backed, withdrew from the race.

Mr Johnson is the frontrunner but Michael Gove remains the most popular candidate among Scottish Tory MPs.

Mr Gove's six backers include David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary.

Jeremy Hunt and Rory Stewart each have one Scottish MP supporting them. The Scottish Tory leader, Ruth Davidson, has endorsed Sajid Javid.

Who else backs Boris?

Three other Scottish Conservative MPs have already pledged their support to Boris Johnson.

The Moray MP Douglas Ross switched his vote to Mr Johnson after his preferred candidate, Mark Harper, was eliminated.

They joined Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson and Gordon MP Colin Clark in the Johnson camp.

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Andrew Bowie, Douglas Ross, Colin Clark and Ross Thomson have backed Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson gained 114 votes in the first ballot - more than double his nearest rival, Mr Hunt.

The second round of voting by Conservative MPs will be held in Parliament later, with a result expected after 18:00.

Of the six remaining candidates, the person who comes last or any who fail to secure at least 33 votes will be eliminated from the contest.

The UK's next prime minister

Those remaining in the race will take part in a live BBC debate at 20:00, which will be broadcast on BBC One, and will face questions from viewers across the country.

From 21:00, the BBC News Channel will be broadcasting reaction to the debate from politicians and pundits.

Remaining candidates will face further ballots later this week, where the bottom-ranked MP will be knocked out until only two candidates are left.

The final two names will then be put to a postal vote of the 160,000 Tory party members, beginning on 22 June, with the winner expected to be announced about four weeks later.