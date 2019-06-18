Image copyright PA

Thirteen climate change campaigners have been charged after several major roads were blocked off in Edinburgh city centre on Monday night.

Police said those charged included six men who allegedly closed Lothian Road.

North Bridge and George IV Bridge were also affected, with city bus services delayed and diverted.

The road blocks were part of "direct action" by climate protestors, including Extinction Rebellion Scotland.

The six men - aged 46, 57, 53, 19, 68 and 25 - were arrested in Lothian Road along with seven other activists who were protesting elsewhere in the capital.

They were two men aged 32 and 49 and five women aged 61, 18, 41, 57 and 37.

Peaceful demonstrations

Ch Supt Matt Richards from Police Scotland said: "While we fully support the right to peaceful demonstration, any action which puts members of the public at risk of injury, or has an impact on the city's infrastructure, is unacceptable.

"We have outlined our stance to the protesters and remain in dialogue with them, while at the same time we continue to plan for any further activity that may occur over the coming days."

Activists from Extinction Rebellion Scotland are camped outside the Scottish Parliament ahead of MSPs discussing the Climate Change Bill.

The group said their "Holyrood Rebel Camp" was their "biggest ever gathering" and police expect them to remain on the site for the next two days.

They are calling on the Scottish government to do more in response to what they call a "climate crisis and ecological breakdown".