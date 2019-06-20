Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Davidson said Mr Gove was the "next best person for the country" after Sajid Javid was eliminated from the contest

Ruth Davidson has switched her support to Michael Gove in the Conservative leadership race after Sajid Javid was eliminated from the contest.

The Scottish Conservative leader introduced Mr Javid when he launched his campaign earlier this month.

But he finished last with 34 votes when Conservative MPs voted for a fourth time on Thursday morning.

The three remaining candidates to replace Theresa May are Mr Gove, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.

Ms Davidson told BBC Scotland she was "very sad" to see Mr Javid eliminated - but that Mr Gove, the UK environment secretary, was "the next best person for our country".

She said Mr Gove, who was born and brought up in Scotland, had a "detailed knowledge" of Scottish issues such as fishing and farming, and how they would be affected by Brexit.

And she said he was "incredibly smart and articulate" and the candidate who could "do the job best" and "deliver for the people of Scotland".

Skip Twitter post by @michaelgove Well done @sajidjavid for a brilliant and inspirational campaign. You are a hero and a great friend. You have so much more to give the party and the country in the future. — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) June 20, 2019 Report

Ms Davidson does not have a vote in the contest at this stage - but six of her 13 MPs, including Scottish Secretary David Mundell, have confirmed they will be voting for Mr Gove, with a further four backing Mr Johnson and one supporting Mr Hunt.

A fifth round of voting will take place between 15:30 BST and 17:30 to select the final two candidates, with the result due at about 18:15.

The remaining two MPs will go forward into a run-off of the party's 160,000 or so members, with the winner being announced in the week of 22 July.