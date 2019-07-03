Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May is expected to visit Scotland on Thursday

The prime minister is to announce a review of UK government departments to make sure they work in the best interests of devolution.

Theresa May will make the announcement during a visit to Scotland this week in one of her final visits as prime minister.

It was described as a "desperate act" by Nicola Sturgeon.

The review will be chaired by Lord Dunlop, the former Scotland Office minister.

It will ensure that all of the UK government's structures - including government departments - are co-operating to ensure devolution works.

The move is seen as a necessary step, particularly after the UK's departure from the European Union.

Scotland's first minister has said she wants to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence if the country is taken out of the EU.

And Scotland Secretary David Mundell has warned that a no-deal Brexit could "threaten the continuance" of the UK.

Both Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson have committed to strengthening the union, but neither has ruled out leaving the EU without a deal.

When news of the review was reported by The Scotsman on Tuesday night, there was concern that it could stray into devolved areas - but Number 10 made clear it was not the case.

Nicola Sturgeon said it was a "desperate act by a prime minister who has shown zero respect for the Scottish Parliament during her time in office".

"It's for the Scottish people - not a Tory PM - to consider and decide what future we want for our parliament and country."

Mrs May's visit north of the border will come the day before a Conservative leadership hustings in Scotland.

On Sunday, Mr Johnson outlined plans for a unit in Number 10 which would "sense-test and stress-test" every policy for the results it would have on the union.

And he said the next prime minister should be "minister for the union", a position which was "cost-free but symbolically significant".

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt said he would ensure the UK left the EU in a way that protects the union.