Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will face Tory members in Perth

Conservative leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are to face Scottish party members at a hustings event in Perth.

Both men have pledged to protect the UK union amid warnings from senior Tory politicians that it could be at risk.

Prime Minister Theresa May made a speech in Stirling on Thursday urging her successor to prioritise the union.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a fresh Scottish independence referendum in the second half of 2020.

She said Mrs May's speech - which urged Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt to "think creatively" about how to keep the UK together - was "too little, too late".

The hustings in Perth is the latest in a series of events around the UK which see the two candidates make a speech to local members before taking questions from a host and the audience.

Party members should receive their ballots in the coming days, with the winner to be announced on 23 July.

Both are likely to face questions about how their policies, particularly those around Brexit, could affect the UK.

A YouGov survey of Conservative members in June suggested that a majority would prefer Brexit to go ahead even if it caused Scottish independence, while another opinion poll suggested that a majority of Scots could back separation if Mr Johnson became prime minister.

A series of senior politicians have come forward to voice concerns about the union, with Mrs May's speech in Stirling echoing the words of her de-facto deputy, David Lidington - and those of former prime minister Gordon Brown, who said the UK was "more at risk" than it had ever been.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a Scottish independence referendum in the second half of 2020

Mr Johnson has insisted that he is a "passionate believer" in the union, and has claimed that Brexit "done right" could "cement and intensify" the bonds between England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Mr Hunt meanwhile has said he backs the union "with every drop of blood in my veins", and he would "never pay any price if it meant that Scotland would become independent".

The foreign secretary has won the backing of Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, and the bulk of the party's MSP group at Holyrood also signed a letter supporting him.

However, Mr Johnson won more backing among Scottish Conservatives during the ballots of of MPs at Westminster.

Ms Sturgeon predicted that Scotland was "heading inexorably towards independence" regardless of who wins the contest.

She said: "There is nothing that Theresa May's successor, whoever that is, can do to undo the damage to the unionist cause which has been inflicted during her premiership."