Alister Jack has been appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be Scottish Secretary.

The MP for Dumfries and Galloway takes over from David Mundell, who was sacked earlier.

Mr Jack was one of three Scottish Conservatives who last year signed a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May calling on the UK to make a clean break with the EU.

The letter said the UK must gain full "regulatory autonomy" after Brexit.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has welcomed the appointment, saying Mr Jacki brings "huge experience" from outside government.

She said: "In the two years he has been in Westminster, Alister has proven himself to be a strong advocate for Scotland's key interests, and for our place in the United Kingdom.

"The Scotland Office has vital work to do over the coming months, both on Brexit and improving the way the UK government operates in Scotland.

"He has my full support in meeting that challenge and I know he will do a great job."