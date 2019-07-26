Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Mr Walker has represented Worcester since 2010

Robin Walker, the MP for Worcester, is to be parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Scotland Office.

He replaces Ian Duncan, who is moving to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Mr Walker has represented the English seat since 2010 and previously served in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

He will work at the Scotland Office under Alister Jack, who replaced David Mundell.

Mr Walker will also serve at the Northern Ireland Office.

After he was sacked by incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Mundell tweeted that he was "disappointed but not surprised" to be leaving the Scotland Office.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said his record as Scottish secretary had been "exemplary".

Mr Walker is the son of a previous Conservative MP for Worcester.

He was educated at St Paul's School in London and at Balliol College, Oxford,