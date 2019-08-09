Senior Scottish Labour official steps down

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Scottish Labour general secretary Brian Roy, pictured here on the right, with the party's leader Richard Leonard

The most senior official in the Scottish Labour party has stepped down.

General Secretary Brian Roy said he was leaving to pursue a new challenge after five years in the post.

The move comes after a difficult period for the party over its position on a second independence referendum.

On Tuesday, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said he would not block another vote, contradicting Scottish Labour policy in opposing another vote on the future of the UK.

Deputy general secretary Lorna Finlayson will act as interim general secretary pending a recruitment process.

'Turbulent times'

The outgoing general secretary, the son of former Labour MP Frank Roy, said: "After 12 years working for the Labour Party, under four UK Labour leaders and seven Scottish leaders, it is time for me to move on to new challenges.

"Having been at the very centre of Scottish Labour during the most turbulent political times, I have worked hard to unite the party, drive our campaigns forward, develop and diversify our candidates, and modernise our campaign machine.

"I sincerely wish Richard Leonard and Jeremy Corbyn the very best as they prepare to win again as a party of government."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell caused great controversy with his comments in two separate Edinburgh Fringe events

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, thanked Mr Roy for "his dedication and hard work".

He added: "His extensive knowledge of, and loyalty to, the Labour Party, and his passion for our values, remains undiminished.

"He has led the party organisation and the party's staff as our general secretary through a very turbulent time."

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK Labour Party, said: "Brian Roy's experience and knowledge has been invaluable to Scottish Labour, and to me personally, and I thank him for his dedication to our party and our movement."

But critics claimed the Labour party in Scotland "are battering themselves into oblivion"

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said: "Barely a week goes by when a good person doesn't jump from the Labour ship, and it just inflicts deeper wounds from which they won't recover."