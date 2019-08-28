Image copyright PA Image caption Ruth Davidson became leader of the Scottish Conservatives in November 2011

Ruth Davidson is said to be on the verge of resigning as leader of the Scottish Conservatives after eight years in charge.

She is believed to be deeply unhappy with the prime minister's pursuit of a possible no-deal Brexit.

Ms Davidson campaigned for a Remain vote during the 2016 EU referendum and put in a typically pationate performance while repeatedly clashing with Boris Johnson in a TV debate days before the vote.

Ms Davidson, who turned 40 late last year, has only been a Conservative Party member for a decade.

But after her meteoric rise to the top, it has seen a remarkable turnaround of fortunes in a country where the Tories had been a toxic brand since the days of Margaret Thatcher.

She was quickly marked out as not being a "typical" Tory - often being referred to instead as a "kickboxing lesbian".

In the past, Ms Davidson has referred to LGBTI rights as one thing she cares about more than her party - the other being her country.

In October last year, she gave birth to a baby boy with her partner Jen Wilson.

Ms Davidson tweeted a picture of herself with Finn and her partner Jen Wilson

Born in Edinburgh and raised in the Borders and Fife, she studied at Edinburgh University before pursuing a career as a journalist. She worked at Kingdom FM in Fife, before moving to BBC Scotland in Glasgow in 2002.

Ms Davidson was not particularly political in her youth, but once she did join the Conservative Party - in 2009, after leaving the BBC to study International Development at Glasgow University - her rise was a rapid one.

She stood unsuccessfully in Glasgow North East twice in quick succession, in a by-election in 2009 and then in the 2010 general election. She worked for a time as an aide to then Scottish Tory leader Annabel Goldie.

In the 2011 Scottish Parliament election, Ms Davidson then ran in the Glasgow Kelvin constituency.

She finished a distant fourth, but was elected to Holyrood via the regional top-up list system - having been promoted to the top only after fellow list colleague Malcolm Macaskill stood down.

Ms Davidson is an energetic campaigner

The new MSP was provided with an immediate opportunity for further advancement. After the election, which saw the Tories drop two seats as Alex Salmond's SNP surged to an unprecedented majority, Annabel Goldie resigned.

Ms Davidson, then aged 32, was one of four candidates for the job and declared the winner in November 2011.

First interview following leadership election - 'We are a country with its best days ahead of it'

The 2014 Scottish independence referendum was where the Tory revival really began.

Ms Davidson was part of the Better Together campaign during the poll, which finished with the No side winning by 55% to 45%.

In the aftermath, as the SNP surged and Labour collapsed, she shaped her party firmly as the defenders of the Union, seeking to sweep up support from the 55%.

There wasn't an immediate bounce - in the 2015 general election it was the SNP who dominated, winning 56 of Scotland's 59 Westminster seats.

The Conservatives took one - but they were starting from a very low base, having won at best a single seat in each contest since 1992.

Ms Davidson has a fondness for a wacky photocall

Ruth Davidson is an energetic campaigner, up for most things, including a shot at playing the bagpipes

But with the issue of the union continuing to play a major role in Scottish politics, Ms Davidson's strategy was to pay off in style in the 2016 Holyrood elections.

Ahead of the poll, Ms Davidson announced she was switching constituency, from Glasgow to Edinburgh.

A politician known as an energetic campaigner, she was often the subject of colourful photo opportunities - including standing astride a tank flying a union jack flag.

For the 2016 campaign she rode a buffalo, played ice hockey, pulled countless pints and drove everything from a racing car to a crane to a snowmobile.

Not only did she score an unexpected victory in Edinburgh Central, gaining the seat from the SNP, her Tories leapfrogged Labour into second place.

Ruth Davidson was a leading voice in the Remain campaign across the UK

This left Ms Davidson as the main sparring partner for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at weekly question sessions, giving her a new platform.

While defence of the union and opposition to a second independence referendum remained at the core of the Scottish Tory approach, Ms Davidson broadened her attacks to focus on education in particular.

Hot on the heels of the Holyrood election though was the EU referendum - and here, Ms Davidson found herself on the same side as Ms Sturgeon.

The result was a disappointment to the Scottish Tory leader - but she adapted, positioning herself on the soft-Brexit wing of the ensuing debate, continuing to advocate single market access.

In the subsequent Conservative leadership contest, triggered by the resignation of David Cameron, some called for Ms Davidson to seek a move to Westminster.

She ruled that out - "for now" - saying that she had a "pretty bloody big job" in Scotland, instead endorsing the candidacy of Theresa May.

She said she had an eye on a different prize - becoming First Minister of Scotland in 2021.

It does not now look like she will pursue that prize.